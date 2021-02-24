About 50,000 doses of new one-shot COVID vaccine could head to Va. next week if authorized by FDA on Friday

"While we await the FDA decision, we want the American people to know that we're doing the work," Zients said. "We will waste no time getting this life-saving vaccine into the arms of Americans."

Vaccine updates

As of Wednesday, more than 1.6 million doses have been administered. At least 13.5% of the state's population has received one dose.

For shipments allotted to first doses, Virginia has administered 93%. For second doses, the percentage is at more than 56%.

Virginia’s average for shots given per day is at nearly 32,000. Last week, the number was about 37,000.

By the numbers

Virginia recorded 1,907 new cases on Wednesday and is averaging 1,908 daily cases over a seven-day period. Prior to November, the highest single-day increase in cases was 2,015.

Last month, the state saw nearly 10,000.

Virginia's total caseload is at 568,946 and the percent of people testing positive for COVID is at 8%, a percentage last seen the day before Thanksgiving.