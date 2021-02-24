About 50,000 doses of new one-shot COVID vaccine could head to Va. next week if authorized by FDA on Friday

About 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine could arrive to Virginia as early as next week if authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
Currently, the state's weekly allocation is 161,000 doses. An additional 52,000 vaccines came in this week as part of a federal partnership that includes Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger and adds about 140 vaccination locations in Virginia for residents ages 65 and up.
The prospect of a third vaccine, and the first to require only one dose, is a step toward speeding up vaccinations hampered by complicated logistics.
Unlike the shots from Pfizer and Moderna, the current leading manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson doesn't require freezing temperatures - a factor that limited the rollout in rural populations and underserved communities - and can be stored for up to three months in the refrigerator.
"All of these vaccines are shown to reduce serious illness and death from the virus," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a media briefing on Wednesday. "People ask me, 'What's the best one to get?' Well, I would sum that up by saying the best vaccine is the one you get."
FDA analyses released Wednesday confirmed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's safety and protection against circulating strains and reported an 86% efficacy rate in the U.S. against the most severe illnesses. No deaths or hospitalizations were recorded among the more than 30,000 participants after 28 days, but it remains unclear whether the shot completely prevents transmission.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine also noted no safety concerns across age, race, ethnicity, underlying medical conditions or prior COVID infection.
But whites accounted for more than 63% of the vaccine group while Black and Latino participants made up less than a third of the study.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said he expected the availability in a Feb. 12 media briefing. With an increased production of Moderna and Pfizer doses in the upcoming months, Avula said the federal government estimates anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to access one by April.
"But we haven't seen numbers shared for what that specifically means for Virginia," he said.
Roughly three to four million doses from Johnson & Johnson could be distributed across the U.S. next week, with 20 million expected by the end of March, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House's pandemic response coordinator in a COVID task force briefing on Wednesday.
"While we await the FDA decision, we want the American people to know that we're doing the work," Zients said. "We will waste no time getting this life-saving vaccine into the arms of Americans."
Vaccine updates
As of Wednesday, more than 1.6 million doses have been administered. At least 13.5% of the state's population has received one dose.
For shipments allotted to first doses, Virginia has administered 93%. For second doses, the percentage is at more than 56%.
Virginia’s average for shots given per day is at nearly 32,000. Last week, the number was about 37,000.
By the numbers
Virginia recorded 1,907 new cases on Wednesday and is averaging 1,908 daily cases over a seven-day period. Prior to November, the highest single-day increase in cases was 2,015.
Last month, the state saw nearly 10,000.
Virginia's total caseload is at 568,946 and the percent of people testing positive for COVID is at 8%, a percentage last seen the day before Thanksgiving.
More than 7,800 Virginians have died from the virus as of Wednesday, a nearly 150-death increase from Tuesday. The concerning jump is due to the processing of death certificates following the holiday surge, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Hospitalizations increased dropped to 1,564 patients on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. This is a 57-patient drop from Tuesday.
Richmond-area figures
Richmond has had 14,647 cases, 676 hospitalizations and 171 deaths. Chesterfield County has had 23,245 cases, 775 hospitalizations and 263 deaths.
Henrico County has had 21,098 cases, 843 hospitalizations and 417 deaths. Hanover County has had 6,578 cases, 251 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
