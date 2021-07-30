Access to banking remains issue for communities of color in the Richmond region

Kim immigrated from South Korea, and her experience starting a bank account was slightly easier because she was a student, she said. But, she still had a lot to learn about financial systems, which she said can be intimidating.

"It took me a while to understand this system," Kim said. "I find a lot of times it's distrust, but [also] simply a kind of fear of how to start it and where to go."

Similar to other societal issues, the pandemic worsened banking access, Trussell said.

"What we can assume is that we'll see perhaps what is referred to as a 'K recovery,' so folks who had access to banking will continue to thrive, and then those who didn't, will see a decline, " she said. "So that gap between the two groups will get greater, which means that we need to put more support than we even had before the pandemic into that space."

Institutions can combat the issue of banking access with education and outreach, Kim said, but there must also be a focus on creating more innovative approaches to make banking accessible at a systematic level. That way, people can still receive government benefits but also participate in the mainstream financial system.