First responders found one adult dead early Wednesday evening after extinguishing a shed fire in a South Richmond neighborhood.

Police officers noticed a fire near the 3600 block of Decatur Street at around 5 p.m. Emergency responders arrived to find that a shed had caught fire.

Responders found an adult after putting out the fire. The person, who police have not been able to identify yet due to damage from the fire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will work to determine the exact cause of death, and police are investigating the circumstances around the fire.

