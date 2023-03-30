A single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Dinwiddie County Wednesday morning left one person dead and another seriously injured.
Just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on I-95 ran off the right side of the road near Brightpoint Community College and struck a tree, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police.
Passenger Stephen Brett Dellinger, 36, of Hickory, North Carolina, was pronounced dead on the scene. Driver Noah Andrew Austin, 29, of Marion, Ohio, was taken to VCU Medical Center via medical evacuation flight with serious injuries.
VSP's Division I Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police say neither Austin nor Dellinger were wearing seatbelts.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 30
Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. The Wall Street Journal said it “vehemently denies the allegations” and is seeking Gershkovich’s immediate release. The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage. He is the first American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. A Moscow court quickly ruled to keep Gershkovich behind bars pending the investigation.
Two Army helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing "several" casualties, military officials said.
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three adults slain in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The crowd in the city's downtown was largely somber and silent and filled with young people. First lady Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow were among those featured. So were fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor. Civic leaders were also in the evening's lineup. Mayor John Cooper called Monday's shootings at the private Christian school “our worst day.” Earlier in the day, Pope Francis sent his condolences to the city and offered prayers to those affected.
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill regulating some of the most personal aspects of life for transgender young people. The bill bans access to gender-affirming health care and restricts the bathrooms they can use. The votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto were lopsided on Wednesday. The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky. It could reach the courts if opponents follow through on promises to mount a legal challenge against the bill. Activists on both sides held competing rallies before lawmakers took up the bill.
President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency. This comes despite the Biden administration having expressed strong objections to the bill earlier this year. With Senate passage late Wednesday, the measure heads to Biden's desk, on an easy path to becoming law. It marks the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure only, only to soften its stance. Just weeks ago, Biden stunned many fellow Democrats when he declined to veto a Republican-led bill to upend a new criminal code for the District of Columbia, allowing it to become law.
The Vatican has formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery.” That is the theory backed by 15th century papal bulls that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Indigenous groups have been demanding such a statement for decades. A Vatican statement Thursday said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. It said the documents had been “manipulated” for political purposes by colonial powers “to justify immoral acts against Indigenous peoples that were carried out, at times, without opposition from ecclesial authorities.”
A Vatican official says Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection. Further medical updates were expected later Thursday. Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing. The Vatican says the 86-year-old pope doesn't have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment. His audiences were canceled through Friday. Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it wasn’t clear how his medical condition would affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances. His hospitalization was the first since Francis underwent intestinal surgery and spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021.
A fire broke out on a ferry in the southern Philippines and raged overnight for eight hours, killing at least 31 of the approximately 250 passengers and crew. Officials say many of the more than 200 people who survived the blaze jumped off the ship and were rescued from the dark sea by the coast guard, navy, a nearby ferry and local fishermen. They say rescuers are still searching for at least seven missing people. The bodies of 18 of the 31 victims were discovered after the fire was extinguished in a budget section of the passenger cabin. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations.
King Charles III has become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament. Charles is on his first foreign trip since becoming U.K. king. Charles and queen consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of well-wishers and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace. The three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The U.K. government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following Brexit. The king also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, visited Ukrainian refugees, toured an organic farm outside Berlin and chatted with soldiers of a joint German and U.K. military unit.
Dominion Voting Systems has been ensnared in a web of conspiracy theories that have undermined public confidence in U.S. elections among conservative voters. The conspiracies have led to calls to ban voting machines in some places and triggered death threats against election officials. Those conspiracies are at the heart of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed against Fox News. Dominion claims Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims and says it lost contracts and business opportunities. Fox argues it was reporting on newsworthy allegations and says Colorado-based Dominion overstates its value. In Arizona, Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says Dominion is “maybe one of the most demonized brands” in the world.
The closely watched trial over a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired optometrist suing her for injuries he sustained is expected to draw to a close. After closing arguments, the jury could get the case Thursday. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow, claiming she skied out of control and crashed into him, leaving him with four broken ribs and a concussion with symptoms that have lasted years beyond the collision. Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys came close to wrapping up their case on Wednesday by relying on more experts to mount their defense on the seventh day of trial.