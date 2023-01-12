1 dead after car goes into Chesterfield pond

One person died Thursday after a car went into a pond in the Mount Blanco neighborhood of Chesterfield.
The crash was at about 10:17 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road.
Police said witnesses reported that the vehicle went into the pond, but the driver never came out.
The person died at a local hospital.
Authorities are waiting to release the person's name until family members are notified of the death, Chesterfield police said.
