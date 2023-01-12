1 dead after car goes into Chesterfield pond

One person died Thursday after a car went into a pond in the Mount Blanco neighborhood of Chesterfield.

The crash was at about 10:17 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road.

Police said witnesses reported that the vehicle went into the pond, but the driver never came out.

The person died at a local hospital.

Authorities are waiting to release the person's name until family members are notified of the death, Chesterfield police said.

Top 5 weekend events: Butcher Brown & Symphony, Brown Ballerinas & Richmond Jewish Food Festival Richmond Jewish Food Festival Butcher Brown and the Richmond Symphony Brown Ballerinas for Change and Richmond Symphony The Hot Seats Comedy at The Park RVA