One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call just before 3 a.m. about a brush fire at a house in the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, Chief Sal Luciano told the Richmond Times- Dispatch.

A few minutes later, another call came in notifying the department that the fire had spread to the house itself.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a single-family house “fully engulfed in fire,” according to a statement from the county.

One other person was found in the house and transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but their injuries were not life-threatening, Luciano said.

An investigation is ongoing.

