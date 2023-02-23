Ten people are being treated for injuries after a charter bus crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County. The driver has been charged.

The Virginia State Police said the bus was travelling southbound when it ran off the road to the right and overcorrected, causing the bus to overturn into the left lane at the 42-mile marker.

Seven people were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of the injured were between the ages of 19 and 20 and are from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware, police said.

A 52-year-old from Delaware also was taken to VCU Medical Center and a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania and 19-year-old from North Carolina were flown by medical helicopter to Chippenham Medical Center.

The driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. He was transported to Southside Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.