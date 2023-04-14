Henrico County police on Friday said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Richmond man in the 5700 block of Crenshaw Road.

Shelby William Jacobs, 49, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Police said Dyven G. Henderson, 18, of Henrico County, was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of felony.