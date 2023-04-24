Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday as police were pursuing a vehicle following a reported shots fired call, Prince George County said in a statement.

Police responded to the 400 block of Falcon Street at about 4:31 a.m. for a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling, authorities said.

"Officers arrived and observed a small SUV leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed," police said.

The vehicle crashed in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive, hitting several trees and overturning.

A 17-year-old male from Prince George County and an 18-year-old Hopewell man were pronounced dead at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, a 16-year-old male from Hopewell, was flown to Chippenham Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition on Sunday.