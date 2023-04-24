Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Prince George County.

In a statement, police said they responded to the 400 block of Falcon Street at around 4:31 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling.

"Officers arrived and observed a small SUV leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed," police said.

The vehicle crashed in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive, hitting several trees and overturning.

The driver, who police said was a 17-year-old male from Prince George County, and passenger Cortaz Cheatham, 18, of Hopewell, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male from Hopewell who also was a passenger was flown to Chippenham Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.