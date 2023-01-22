Ashland discusses safety after video shows train striking stalled vehicle

It’s a frightening image: a train barreling through town and, moments later, striking a vehicle that had been abandoned on the tracks.

And it’s captured on surveillance footage to be replayed and replayed like a nightmarish loop.

That’s what happened in the early hours last Sunday in Ashland’s historic downtown.

Although the driver has since been charged and identified, officials stressed that these kind of accidents are few and far between for the small town in Hanover County.

“Collisions with trains are extremely rare. That’s the first one we’ve had so far this year,” said Chip Watts, a spokesperson with the Ashland Police Department.

Watts said police responded to the crash at England Street and Railroad Avenue at around 3:27 a.m. last Sunday.

Police said the driver, Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez, was driving westbound on Route 54 when her car went through the railroad crossing as the arms were coming down.

Henriquez escaped before a southbound CSX train struck the vehicle, police said.

She then fled on foot westbound on Thompson Street and was later identified by Ashland police. She was charged with misdemeanor hit and run, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Liz Mercer, who works at Ashland Tattoo Co., said she was surprised when she heard about the crash 10 feet away from the store.

“We had another accident ... on Friday the 13th. Somebody pulled around this corner and nearly drove through our front door,” Mercer said.

She said she was shocked to hear of two back-to-back accidents on the block, considering the town is usually filled with calm, prepared drivers.

“Just those two car crashes was insane because this is such a safe area. People are so good about driving on these roads with pedestrians. To be perfectly honest, I was kind of floored when it happened,” she said.

Mercer’s right to be shocked because of the 1,728 crashes that occurred in Hanover last year, only two involved a train and none occurred on what Watts described as Ashland’s busiest intersection.

The last time an accident occurred along the same intersection was in 2017, according to Department of Motor Vehicles traffic records.

“Obviously, the Ashland Police Department takes traffic safety very seriously; we’re doing everything we can to keep cars and pedestrians safe,” Watts said.

Ashland has a deep-rooted history in its rail system since the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac (RF&P) Railroad Co. purchased and built track in Hanover in 1836.

Town Manager Joshua Farrar said public administrators have always had safety in mind when designing streets to complete the over 400-acre railway.

“I think we’re up to seven roadways to railway crossings, but we also have a number of little pedestrian crossings that go across as well,” Farrar said.

Walking through the town’s historic district on Railroad Avenue, one can spot several potential interchanges where vehicles’ paths merge, diverge or cross with the railway.

Waist-high barriers are set up on either side of the railway where there is substantial downtown foot traffic, and a crossing guard is posted at the same intersection during the busiest part of the day.

“We’ve also talked to CSX about lighting the intersection in a better way,” Farrar said.

He said the town has improved much of the area through paving and reflective road markings that clearly designate the areas drivers should avoid.

Ashland has even closed a block of the roadway toward its historic downtown in favor of allowing outdoor dining for local businesses and walkways for pedestrians.

“When we closed a portion of Center Street, it wasn’t because of the railroad, but it’s had an awesome side effect of reducing conflict points around that area,” Farrar said.

When it comes to safety, he said he’s certainly concerned about the crashes this month, but the town is taking methodical steps to try to improve its thriving, multimodal infrastructure.

“Accidents like this are certainly atypical,” Farrar said, “and I can say that Ashland is doing everything in its power to make sure our residents are healthy and safe whether that’s in a car, a bike or on foot.”

