A section of East Broad Street in downtown Richmond is closed and police are on the scene.

The closure as of 2:35 p.m. between north Third and Fourth streets.

Both directions of Broad are blocked off and crime scene tape is in place. Richmond police crews and first-responders are on the scene.

Officials have not released details about what happened.

VCU issued an emergency alert about the incident and told people to stay indoors and avoid the area.

