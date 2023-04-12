The victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash in Chesterfield County are teens who had been attending James River High School, police said Wednesday.

The driver and passenger were killed in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West. Police said a BMW was traveling northbound on the road when it entered a curve and the driver lost control at 5:47 p.m.

"The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, struck a retaining wall, overturned, and caught fire. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the vehicle," police said in a statement.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield County Public Schools identified the victims as Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt.

"Both families shared this with us and asked that I share this with you. We will keep these families in our thoughts during this difficult time," James River Principal Amanda Voelker said in a note to parents.

Counselors and support services staff members will be available to help students, she said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

50 photos from the RTD Archives