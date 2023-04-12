The victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash in Chesterfield County are teens who had been attending James River High School, police said Wednesday.

The driver and passenger were killed in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West. Police said a BMW was traveling northbound on the road when it entered a curve and the driver lost control at 5:47 p.m.

"The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, struck a retaining wall, overturned, and caught fire. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the vehicle," police said in a statement.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.