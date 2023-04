Chesterfield County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people in the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West on Tuesday.

Police in a statement said a vehicle going northbound left the road, hit a driveway and flipped at 5:47 p.m. The vehicle caught on fire.

The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities aren't releasing their names until family members are notified.Â

Old Gun Road between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive was closed as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.