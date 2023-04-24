Chesterfield police have asked the public for help identifying the driver who hit a 3-year-old boy in a driveway Sunday night, leaving the child fighting for his life.

Officers were called to the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after reports of a hit-and-run.

Chesterfield Police said in a statement that the most likely scenario is that the driver ran over the child, who is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, in the driveway before leaving the scene.

Surveillance footage from the area has identified two vehicles of interest that may have been involved in the crash. In a statement, police said that one of the vehicles is a white Acura sedan and the other is a silver or gray Nissan sedan.

Police ask that the drivers of the vehicles call the police department at (804) 748-1251. Anyone else with information about the crash is asked to call that number or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

Check out these menus for Richmond Restaurant Week Richmond Restaurant Week returns Monday where over 30 locally owned restaurants offer three-course meals for $35.23, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More. Let's look at what's being served. Dining 21 Spoons Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Alewife's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Acacia Midtown Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Birdie's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu The Boathouse Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Casa del Barco Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Common House Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Island Shrimp Co. Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining JewFro Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Julep's 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Laura Lee’s Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining The Shaved Duck's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining The Roosevelt Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Rowland's Fine Dining Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Sam Miller's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Southbound Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Dining Tarrant's West Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu