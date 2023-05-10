Chesterfield police have identified Kelvin Ayala-Calles as the pedestrian killed in a car crash on Jahnke Road early Tuesday morning.

Police say that Ayala-Calles, 38, was walking in the roadway just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when a 2023 Kia Rio traveling west on Jahnke Road struck him underneath the Chippenham Parkway overpass.

Ayala-Calles was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver, 22-year-old Dayja Seward of Richmond, remained on scene. Seward was arrested and has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and have asked anyone with additional information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

