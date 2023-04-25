A motorcyclist who was injured in an April 19 crash with an SUV near the Huguenot Village Shopping Center has died of his injuries, Chesterfield police say.

Robert C. Walsh, 33, was traveling west on Robious Road on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he ran through a red light and hit an SUV crossing Robious Road from Cranbeck Road to Mall Drive.

Walsh was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday, according to a police statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.