Family and friends of Claire Wenzel, the Montpelier woman who died in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 last fall, protested in front of the Henrico Courts Building Tuesday, asking the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for justice.

Wenzel’s mother, Donna Wenzel, said the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office told them that they plan to charge a individual with misdemeanor DUI. “It’s essentially a slap on the wrist,” Wenzel said. “That’s not really appropriate in this case.”

On Oct. 30, just before 3 a.m., a crash involving seven vehicles occurred on northbound I-95 near the I-295 exchange. Claire Wenzel, 28, who was driving one of the vehicles, died from her injuries. Seven drivers suffered injuries to varying degrees.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash and investigated the incident. Police said the first crash occurred when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road while traveling north and hit the guardrail, spinning back into the lane.

Four more crashes occurred as drivers attempted to avoid the collisions. Wenzel was killed when her Hyundai Elantra was struck by another vehicle and sent into the back of the Jeep.

The investigation concluded April 21, with Henrico prosecutors meeting with Wenzel’s family on Monday to update them on the case.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with those killed or injured during this crash,” Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement. “This investigation is on-going, and the rules of ethics that are applicable to criminal prosecutions prohibit me from making comments on the evidence, trial strategy or likely outcomes of the case, so I am not permitted to speak as to the specifics of this matter.”

Barring a decision by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to bring the case before a grand jury, Wenzel’s family can make an appeal to the governor, a step that Wenzel’s mother says they will take.

“We’ve continually been ignored,” Donna Wenzel said. “They’ve had this case for six months and nothing has moved forward. The only time they decided to move forward was when they got wind of the protest that we were holding.”

From the archives: Remembering Ukrop's through the years 1958 Ukrop's 1963 Ukrop's 1963 Ukrop's 1965 Ukrop's 1972 Ukrop's 1981 Ukrop's 1983 Ukrop's 1984 Ukrop's 1985 Ukrop's 1985 Ukrop's 1986 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1987 Ukrop's 1988 Ukrop's 1988 Ukrop's 1988 Ukrop's 1989 Ukrop's 1990 Ukrop's 1990 Ukrop's 1990 Ukrop's 1990 Ukrop's 1991 Ukrop's 1991 Ukrop's 1991 Ukrop's 1992 Ukrop's 1992 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1996 Ukrop's 1997 Ukrop's 1997 Ukrop's 1997 Ukrop's 1997 Ukrop's 1998 Ukrop's 1998 Ukrop's 1998 Ukrop's 1998 Ukrop's 1998 Ukrop's 1999 Ukrop's 1999 Ukrop's 1999 Ukrop's 1999 Ukrop's 2000 Ukrop's 2000 Ukrop's 2000 Ukrop's 2000 Ukrop's 2000 Ukrop's 2001 Ukrop's 2002 Ukrop's 2002 Ukrop's 2004 Ukrop's 2004 Ukrop's 2005 Ukrop's 2006 Ukrop's 2007 Ukrop's 2007 Ukrop's 2007 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2008 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2009 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2010 Ukrop's 2011 Ukrop's 2011 Ukrop's 2012 Ukrop's 2012 Ukrop's 2014 Ukrop's 2014 Ukrop's 2015 Ukrop's 2015 Ukrop's 2015 Ukrop's 2015 Ukrop's 2015 Ukrop's 2016 Ukrop's 2016 Ukrop's 2016 Ukrop's 2016 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2017 Ukrop's 2018 Ukrop's Ukrop's