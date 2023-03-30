A Colonial Heights man died in a Sussex County crash on Thursday.

Joshua A. Heslep, 34, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Route 460 (General Mahone Highway) when it ran off the road at around 12:50 a.m. near Route 604 (Owens Grove Road), Virginia State Police said.

Heslep tried to overcorrect, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.