A vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 has left Richmond area traffic backed up as much as five miles Tuesday morning.

The crash, which was reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation around 7 a.m. Tuesday, closed the center and right lanes and right shoulder of I-95 North just past the I-195 exit.

VDOT initially reported a two-mile backup, but by 8:00 a.m., the affected area had ballooned to five miles.

The center lane reopened shortly after 8:00, but the right lane remains closed, so the agency is still cautioning drivers to seek alternate routes if possible and expect significant delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

