Crashes on Interstate 95 and State Route 288 caused significant delays Tuesday morning.
A tractor trailer crash shut down the southbound right lane and right shoulder of I-95, just south of Exit 62. The backup stretched to one mile shortly around 8:20 a.m., according to an update from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Meanwhile, a crash near the ramp from VA-288 to Chester Road closed the southbound right lane and shoulder, with traffic backed up four miles as of 8:15 a.m.
This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title
A judge has warned former President Donald Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest. Trump, speaking briefly during his arraignment Tuesday, told the judge he was pleading “not guilty” and was advised of his rights by the judge. Judge Juan Merchan also warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he was disruptive, but Trump spoke only a few times to respond to questions. He’s next due in court in December, but his lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security proceedings.
The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future. The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.
Finland has joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. With the Nordic nation entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has doubled. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. Putin has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
A court in Moscow has ruled that a woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger should remain in custody for two months pending the probe. Sunday's blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky. He was an ardent supporter of the war and filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine. Tatarsky died while leading a discussion at a cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it. Twenty-six-year-old Darya Trepova was ordered by the court Tuesday to remain in custody until June 2.
President Joe Biden met with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security. The White House says Biden will use Tuesday's meeting on AI to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards." The Democratic president will also reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Chicago voters are choosing a new mayor to lead the heavily Democratic city. Tuesday's runoff pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas against progressive Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose. The top two vote-getters in the all-Democrat but officially nonpartisan race moved to the Tuesday runoff because no candidate received over 50% of the vote.
Wisconsin voters are deciding the outcome of the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, in a heated contest that will likely determine the fate of abortion access. The future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hang in the balance in Tuesday's election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the officially nonpartisan race that has broken down along partisan lines.
The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.
Strong storms, likely including tornadoes, are expected to hit parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. That has prompted officials to warn people — many coping with damage inflicted by deadly weather over the weekend — to have shelter ready before going to bed. The weekend storms spawned tornadoes in 11 states in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing more than 30 people. Forecasters say more severe weather is likely Tuesday evening across parts of northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois — and on Wednesday in eastern Illinois, lower Michigan and parts of the Ohio Valley. The fire danger remains high across portions of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.