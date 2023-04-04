A judge has warned former President Donald Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest. Trump, speaking briefly during his arraignment Tuesday, told the judge he was pleading “not guilty” and was advised of his rights by the judge. Judge Juan Merchan also warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he was disruptive, but Trump spoke only a few times to respond to questions. He’s next due in court in December, but his lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security proceedings.