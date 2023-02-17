Virginia State Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of former Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Orlando "T.O." Rainey III, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle.

Police said troopers were dispatched about 6:15 a.m. Thursday to the 18220 block of Flatfoot Road in Dinwiddie, where Rainey was struck. Rainey, 70, died at the scene of his injuries.

A state police crash reconstruction team was summoned to the scene, and officers recovered as evidence a piece of a side view mirror with serial numbers matching a Nissan Frontier pickup ranging from 2005 to 2010 model years. Police said they have no description of the truck's color at this time.

Rainey was Dinwiddie's elected chief prosecutor from 1986 to 2004. He also was a founding member Hill & Rainey law firm in Colonial Heights, which was established in 1982. Rainey was an active partner of the firm.

Attorney Nathaniel Scruggs, the firm's other partner, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The crash remains under investigation and police urged anyone with information to contact state police at (804) 609-5656 or dial #77 on a cell phone. Tips can also be provided at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

