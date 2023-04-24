Henrico County authorities are investigating a crash that killed a Chester woman on Sunday.
The 30-year-old motorist died at the scene, at mile marker 200 on Interstate 64.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, struck several trees and overturned at 1:39 p.m., police said.
