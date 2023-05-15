A man is dead after his ATV ran off the road Saturday night in Hanover County, sheriff's deputies say.
Deputies responded to a report of a crash involving an ATV in the 9100 block of New Worshams Way in Mechanicsville just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
After a preliminary investigation, deputies have determined that Jonathan William Gurley, 40, the sole occupant of the ATV, was driving south on New Worshams Way when the vehicle approached a curve and left the roadway.
Emergency responders transported Gurley, who had been ejected from the vehicle in the crash, to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 15
With demand far outstripping available slots, a new U.S. government mobile phone app has been an exercise in frustration for many would-be asylum seekers. It also is a test for the Biden administration’s strategy of coupling new legal paths to entry with severe consequences for those who don’t follow them. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Border Patrol made 6,300 arrests Friday — the first day after pandemic-era asylum restrictions known Title 42 expired -- and 4,200 on Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.
Turkey’s presidential elections appear to be heading toward a second-round runoff. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for 20 years, is leading his chief challenger but is short of the votes needed for an outright reelection. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still being counted on Monday, Erdogan had 49.3% of the votes, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, according to state-run media. Erdogan, 69, told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff on May 28. The vote is being closely watched to see if the key NATO country remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a promise of more missiles and attack drones from Britain to support his battle against Russian forces in Ukraine. Zelenskyy met Monday with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a staunch ally. It is the fifth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past three days in his effort to beef up munitions before a counteroffensive. He made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, after earlier trips to Germany and Italy, meeting with leaders there as well as Pope Francis. Britain said it would train Ukrainian fighter pilots but not offer any jets.
President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was postponed to let the staff-level talks continue along. Administration and congressional officials say the next meeting hasn't been finalized. Biden told reporters on Sunday that he remains optimistic there will be an agreement on the debt limit. And he indicated he could be open to tougher work requirements for certain government aid programs, which Republicans are proposing as part of the ongoing discussion.
Rescuers have evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after powerful Cyclone Mocha injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries. Winds blowing up to 130 miles per hour injured more than 700 people among those sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township in Rakhine state, where the cyclone blew ashore Sunday. The Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association said residents moved to roofs and higher floors as the waters rose. Water was still about 5 feet high in flooded areas Monday morning, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed.
Palestinian Health officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. Monday's death was the latest in a spiral of violence that has rocked the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 22-year-old was killed after being shot in the chest in the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus, a frequent site of Israeli arrest operations. The Israeli military had no immediate comment, but Israeli media reported that troops preparing to demolish the home of a Palestinian attacker came under fire and shot back.
Doyle Brunson died Sunday, according to his agent, Brian Balsbaugh. Brunson was 89. He was one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. Brunson was called the Godfather of Poker and also was known as “Texas Dolly.” He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments that is second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. But the top two spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” added $60.5 million from North American theaters in its second weekend. Second place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $13 million in its sixth weekend. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” placed third with $6.5 million from 3,508 locations.
The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season. Awaiting them is a rematch with the Miami Heat, who the Celtics bested last season in that round after Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning jumper late in Game 7. Boston is hoping to carry the momentum and lessons it learned in its Game 7 blowout win over Philadelphia into what the Celtics think will be another slugfest with Miami. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.
Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Western Conference final. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 39 saves. Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele scored early in the first period for Edmonton, which led 2-1 less than three minutes into the game. Stuart Skinner gave up four goals on 17 shots through two periods, and Jack Campbell stopped all four shots he faced in the third. Vegas will next face the winner of the series between Dallas and Seattle, which heads to a Game 7 on Monday night.