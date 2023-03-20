Police in Hanover County are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Mechanicsville man late Sunday night.

Deputies responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Studley Road, where investigators determined a car heading westbound had drifted off the right shoulder of the road before overcorrecting and striking a tree.

The driver, 30-year-old Joshua Lee McMillian of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover emergency responders. McMillian was the vehicle's sole occupant, according to a statement from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.