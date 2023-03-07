The Henrico County Division of Fire rescued a woman found floating in a lake in the Innsbrook business center Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Lake Brook Drive at about 1:21 p.m. for reports of a person in the water.

At the scene, first responders located a 50-year-old woman clinging to a buoy near the Lake Rooty walking trail.

Two members of Henrico Fire's Division’s Technical Rescue/Swift Water Special Operations Team put on appropriate protective gear and entered the water, bringing the woman to shore at about 1:34. p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was treated and transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia.

