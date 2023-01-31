 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopewell man killed in Gloucester County tow truck crash

A Hopewell man was killed in a crash early Tuesday in Gloucester County. 

Virginia State Police in a statement said they were called at about 12:48 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash at Route 17 and Zandler Way.

A 2013 Ford F550 flatbed tow truck was towing a Chrysler minivan and traveling south on Route 17 when it ran off the left side of the highway, went into the median and struck a pole, police said. 

The driver of the tow truck, Marquise Tashawn Haskins, 28, was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries. A male passenger was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with minor injuries. 

Haskins was was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. 

