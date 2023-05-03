A woman pulled from the James River Tuesday afternoon after her raft overturned has died.

Officers were called to the Hollywood Rapids section of the river, near Belle and Mayo Islands, just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person in distress.

The Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue Team also responded to the scene and located Leah Patterson, 26, of Richmond.

Water rescue workers pulled Patterson from the river and transported her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives say that foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Bridges at (804) 646-8146.

