Man who died after crashing into Chesterfield pond identified

Pride E. Parker, 52, was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel. He died after being taken to a hospital.
The crash in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road remains under investigation. Witnesses watched as the vehicle went into the pond about 10:15 a.m. However, the driver did not exit the vehicle.
The incident occurred in a residential community off North Enon Church Road, west of the James River. Parker lived about a half-mile west of the crash site.
From the Archives: 250 photos of Richmond in the 1950s
Robinson and Newcombe
1953 Monument and Horsepen
1955 Parker Field
1952 Monument Avenue
1951 Lee statue
1956 Richmond Virginians
