Man who died after crashing into Chesterfield pond identified

A Chesterfield County man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash in which the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and into a neighborhood retention pond.

Pride E. Parker, 52, was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The crash in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road remains under investigation. Witnesses watched as the vehicle went into the pond about 10:15 a.m. However, the driver did not exit the vehicle.

The incident occurred in a residential community off North Enon Church Road, west of the James River. Parker lived about a half-mile west of the crash site.