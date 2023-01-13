 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man who died after crashing into Chesterfield pond identified

  • 0

Temperatures near or slightly below normal this weekend with no rain or snow.

A Chesterfield County man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash in which the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and into a neighborhood retention pond.

Pride E. Parker, 52, was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The crash in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road remains under investigation. Witnesses watched as the vehicle went into the pond about 10:15 a.m. However, the driver did not exit the vehicle.

The incident occurred in a residential community off North Enon Church Road, west of the James River. Parker lived about a half-mile west of the crash site.

People are also reading…

Pond incident

Firefighters with Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to a retention pond in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road after the driver of a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the water about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The victim, Pride Parker, 52, had to be pulled from his vehicle. He died after being taken to a local hospital. Pride lived about a half-mile west of the crash site.
Pond incident

Firefighters with Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to a retention pond in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road after the driver of a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the water about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The victim, Pride Parker, 52, had to be pulled from his vehicle. He died after being taken to a local hospital. Pride lived about a half-mile west of the crash site.