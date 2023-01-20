 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKenney woman killed in 2-car crash on Interstate 85

A McKenney woman was fatally injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, state police said.

The victim was identified as Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35.

State police said Crowder-Miller was traveling south in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when her vehicle struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a Lawrenceville man, 41, in the rear. The impact caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect her steering to the left and her car struck some trees.

The vehicle then caught fire and Crowder-Miller was pulled out. She was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later, police said.

The Lawrenceville man was not injured.

The wreck occurred about 2:56 p.m. at the 43.2 mile marker on I-85. The crash remains under investigation.

