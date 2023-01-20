McKenney woman killed in 2-car crash on Interstate 85

A McKenney woman was fatally injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, state police said.
The victim was identified as Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35.
State police said Crowder-Miller was traveling south in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when her vehicle struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a Lawrenceville man, 41, in the rear. The impact caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect her steering to the left and her car struck some trees.
The vehicle then caught fire and Crowder-Miller was pulled out. She was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later, police said.
The Lawrenceville man was not injured.
The wreck occurred about 2:56 p.m. at the 43.2 mile marker on I-85. The crash remains under investigation.
Top five weekend events: Lunar New Year, Jim Gaffigan & Poe Birthday Bash
Lunar New Year at Children's Museum of Richmond
Saturday
The Children’s Museum of Richmond rings in the Lunar New Year with a special performance by Pacific Arts Troupe, Richmond Chinese Folk Dance Group, and Yu Dance Arts, featuring a variety of dances and martial arts, 11 a.m. at the downtown location and 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield County location. Plus, Lunar New Year-inspired take-home crafts will be featured at both locations. $9 general admission. Downtown, 2626 W. Broad St.; Chesterfield, 6629 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian. (804) 474-7062 or
www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org
Jim Gaffigan
Friday
Known around the world for his unique brand of humor, the six-time Grammy-nominated comedian visits Altria Theater, bringing his observational comedy and clever wit to the stage for a night of laughter you won’t want to miss. 7 p.m. 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $52.75. (800) 514-3849 or
www.altriatheater.com
Poe Birthday Bash
Saturday-Monday
The Poe Museum begins its three-day bash from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Poe Museum’s Enchanted Garden, celebrating the late Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday with live music, entertainment, readings and programs to honor Poe’s legacy, plus food trucks, beer, wine and much more. Poe Museum, 1914 E. Main St. $15. (804) 648-5523 or
www.poemuseum.org. Festivities continue through Monday when “Goosebumps” writer R.L. Stine and award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor take the Dominion Energy Center stage to discuss how Poe’s strange and groundbreaking works still influence our world. 7 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. $38-$103. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com
Israeli and Jewish Film Festival
Starts Thursday
The 14th annual Israeli and Jewish Film Festival kicks off at the Weinstein JCC on Thursday with a dinner reception at 6 p.m. and a screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at 7:15 p.m. Six other feature films, displaying an array of work from Israel’s burgeoning film industry, will be shown on select dates through Jan. 29. 5403 Monument Ave. $15 single admission, $35 for Thursday’s dinner. (804) 288-7953 or
www.weinsteinjcc.org
Moon Market at Stone Brewing
Saturday
The Richmond Moon Market revisits Stone Brewing Co., bringing together local artists, healers and craft vendors indoors for an afternoon of live music, food, workshops and more. Noon-5 p.m. 4300 Williamsburg Ave. Entry is free; pay as you go.
www.rvamoonmarket.com
