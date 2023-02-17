Multiple crashes on Interstate 95 are delaying traffic Friday afternoon.

The ramp from I-95 north to Route 288 (Exit 62) in Chesterfield was blocked at 4:34 because of a crash.

The southbound center lane also is closed at mile marker 63 due to a disabled tractor-trailer, the state transportation department said. That's about a mile from Route 288. A 3.5-mile backup was reported.

Rainy conditions are reported throughout the region. Get the full Richmond-area forecast here.