 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New details released about fatal Hanover crash

  • 0

Virginia State Police on Tuesday said speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Hanover County late Saturday. 

The crash happened on the Interstate 295 exit ramp to Pole Green Road. A 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck, 41, of Mechanicsville, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, police said.

Houck died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan suicide bombing: Clean-up and rescue operations continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News