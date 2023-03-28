Traffic has resumed on Nine Mile Road after a crash Tuesday morning led Henrico police to close the road in all directions.

Police responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. They closed the intersection in all directions in order to investigate the crash scene.

The scene was cleared and reopened to traffic at 8:30 a.m.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Grady Orr said in a statement that some parties sustained injuries in the crash, but that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Today in history: Mar. 28 1935: Leni Riefenstahl 1969: Dwight D. Eisenhower 1977: 49th Academy Awards 1987: Maria von Trapp 1999: NATO 2012: Earl Scruggs 2017: Wells Fargo