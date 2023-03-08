Virginia State Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

A spokesperson with state police said Wednesday the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 South near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. There is currently a one and a half mile backup, in conjunction with a separate crash involving multiple vehicles just a few miles away.

The left travel lane of I-95 south is open for motorists, but officials advice motorists to use alternate routes and expect delays.

