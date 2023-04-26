A pedestrian critically injured in a Southside crash Sunday night died of his injuries.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Richmond police identified the victim as Herbert Taylor, Jr., 58, of Richmond.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday after reports that a pedestrian had been struck. When they arrived, they found Taylor down after being hit by a southbound vehicle.

RPD's Crash Team, which is still investigating the crash, determined that Taylor was attempting to run across the street when he was hit.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital but died later Sunday night.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Donald Olson of RPD's Crash Team at (804) 646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

