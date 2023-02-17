A man was killed on railroad tracks in Henrico County on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call just after 8 p.m. at the Hungary Road railroad crossing between Old Staples Mill Road and Oakview Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found that an adult male pedestrian, who has not been identified yet, had been struck by a train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed Hungary Road and a section of the train tracks for just over two hours, reopening the road around 10:30 p.m.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka told the Times-Dispatch that detectives were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, but that no further information was available at this time.

