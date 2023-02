Henrico County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

Police said the crash in the 7900 block of West Broad Street involved a pedestrian. They were called to the scene at about 6:20 p.m.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane as the scene was investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.