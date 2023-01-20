Police identify Richmond man who died in Monday crash in Chesterfield

A Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a Monday crash in Chesterfield County.
Ariel Castillion, 26, was ejected from a vehicle on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road about 5:36 a.m., and she died at the scene, state police said.
Police said Ronald Fabricio Moreno-Hoyes was driving a 2005 Hyundai Tucson when he ran off the road to the left and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to overturn. Castillion, one of the passengers, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
Moreno-Hoyes was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
