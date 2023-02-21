Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue, where they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Young at (804) 646-3926 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

