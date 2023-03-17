Richmond police are investigating after an early-morning crash Friday that killed one pedestrian on the edge of Jackson Ward.
Officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of North Belvidere Street and West Leigh Street just before 3 a.m. They found a man injured in the northbound left lane of Belvidere after being struck by a vehicle, according to a statement by the Richmond Police Department.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
RPD's Crash Team determined that the pedestrian was walking east towards the downtown area when the collision occurred. They are still investigating the other circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Peppel of the RPD Crash Team at (804) 646-1042 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.