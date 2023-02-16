State police have identified a 19-year-old Herndon man as the person who jumped to his death last week off the Varina-Enon Bridge.

The victim's identity was withheld by police; authorities classified the death as a suicide.

The incident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Feb. 10 on the 150-foot tall, 33-year-old bridge on Interstate 295 that spans the James River between Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

Search and recovery efforts for the man's body was conducted by Henrico Fire & EMS, Chesterfield Fire & EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard.

As part of that effort, a Henrico fire crew deployed a Tow Fish, a device that produces clear scans of the river bottom. That allowed the crew to identify an object east of the bridge in about 30 feet of water, said Nate Madden, a strategic command specialist with the department.

Divers were then able to confirm that the object was a body and make the recovery hours after the man leaped to his death.

