Police: speed, alcohol factors in fatal crash in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield police on Tuesday released the name of a motorist killed early Monday in a crash.

Police said a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Yavon H. Aguilar, 21, of Richmond, was driving south on Huntingcreek Drive when it left the road, entered a residential lot in the 8800 block Leisure Lane and struck several trees.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it appears excessive speed, alcohol and lack of seat belt use were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.