Richmond police are looking for a driver who critically injured a pedestrian Sunday night in a Southside hit-and-run.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
Once on scene, the officers found a man who appeared to have been hit. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released a description of the car or driver.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-5112 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 24
Foreign government have airlifted hundreds of diplomats and other citizens out of Sudan, and several governments have said more evacuations are possible if security conditions allow. Meanwhile, many Sudanese are desperately seeking ways to escape the chaos that has engulfed their country as two rival generals fight for control. Many are taking the long and dangerous drive to the northern border with Egypt. It's feared that once foreign evacuations are finished, the two generals could escalate their battle for power. Residents say that despite the evacuations and a truce called for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the army and the rival paramilitary force continued to clash in Khartoum and its neighboring city Omdurman.
Fox Corp.’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower. Fox has several levers it can pull to help defray the cost of the settlement. It can deduct the settlement from its income taxes as a cost of doing business, something Fox has indicated it plans to do. Also, insurance is likely to cover some of the settlement. Fox has also said it doesn’t expect the settlement to affect its operations.
Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The beleaguered home goods chain, based in Union, New Jersey, made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey and said it will start an orderly wind down of its operations including eventually closing its stores, while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses. For now, the company's 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites as well as its websites will remain open to serve customers.
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has been hiding in plain sight all along. The contours of the 2024 campaign that Biden will formally launch with a video as soon as this week will look a lot like his messaging and policy moves from the past few months. He will play up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age. While advisers say Biden’s activities and message in coming months will be largely indistinguishable from what he’s been doing over the last six months, the frame of reference will inevitably shift as voters increasingly tune in to 2024 political dynamics.
A new sense of urgency is growing among Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party — especially former President Donald Trump — work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. Inside the Florida statehouse, the governor's Republican allies are working at “warp speed” to finish their legislative business. In South Carolina and Nevada, his operatives are moving quickly to build out a political team that is essentially a campaign in waiting. And in Washington, his most vocal supporters are urging him to announce his presidential intentions now.
The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city. WHAS-TV reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove. A protest in Carroll County has been planned on Monday in response. Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed in March 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.
Jury selection is set to begin in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Robert G. Bowers, from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue where members of three Jewish congregations were holding Sabbath activities. Jury selection begins Monday. If convicted, Bowers could get the death sentence. The 50-year-old offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down. His lawyers also recently said he has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments.
Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.” Shell was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. According to the company website, he oversaw of the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, significant television and sports production operations, among other ventures. He previously served as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.
A federal jury is set to hear closing arguments in the seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Starting Monday, prosecutors and defense lawyers will make their final appeals to jurors who'll decide the fate of ex-Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C., that day but is accused of orchestrating an attack from afar. The defendants are from Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Washington. Defense attorneys say there was no plan to attack the Capitol.
Police say 39 bodies have been discovered so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. A police official say that more shallow graves were dug up on Sunday and 18 more bodies were found. The dead are believed to be followers of pastor Paul Makenzi. He was arrested last week over links to cultism. Fifteen emaciated people were found when police raided his property and four of those later died.