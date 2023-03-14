Richmond is heading in the right direction.

Now, 90 days later, Maj. Donald Davenport from the Richmond Police Department said the city’s four precincts have made major strides addressing aggressive, impaired and inattentive driving in problem areas throughout the city.

“We wanted to really enhance our partnerships and our enforcement of traffic regulations,” Davenport said.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reported there were 28 fatal crashes (34 including interstate crashes) in the city of Richmond in 2022. Ten of those crashes involved pedestrians, compared with four in 2021.

In order to combat the rise of traffic fatalities, Davenport said Richmond police used a combination of data and public input to identify roadways where traffic violations historically occur, then monitor and enforce traffic laws in those areas.

“The focus was to just go out there and enforce the law,” Davenport said. “That’s really what the police department brings to this kind of collaborative effort on the city.”

Preliminary data from Dec. 12, 2022, to Feb. 28 shows police summonses for such traffic-related violations as speed, moving violations, seat belt violations, reckless driving and equipment violations went up by 17%, compared to the same period last year.

That’s the difference of 1,770 tickets in 2021-22 to 2,075 in 2022-23, according to Davenport.

Summonses issued by precincts also went up by 53% compared to the same time period last year. That represents 672 total court summonses.

Davenport said it’s likely Richmond police will continue their data-based enforcement approach in the future, as they evaluate the results of their traffic enforcement campaign.

Richmond traffic engineer Michael Sawyer said that in addition to enforcement, city officials are taking a comprehensive approach to combat the rise of traffic fatalities.

“It’s not just enforcement, it’s education, it’s engineering, it’s emergency response, it’s looking at driver behavior. We’re fortunate in Richmond to have success in getting resources over the past eight years,” Sawyer said.

He said Richmond was one of several localities to receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $800 million Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.

Richmond received just over $750,000 in federal funds toward addressing such key issues as speed management, installing speed enforcement cameras, lighting, accessibility and high-risk drivers.

Richmond also received about $8.9 million from Virginia’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which will go toward improving one of every 10 intersections in the city and bring in notable improvements like:

772 high-visibility signal backplates that could be installed on traffic lights;

338 high-visibility crosswalks;

255 flashing yellow arrow signal heads;

200 stop-controlled intersections with new signs and pavement markings; and

10 intersections with new left turn hardening measure.

In terms of education, Sawyer said he hopes to address some of Richmond’s bigger challenges when it comes to driver behavior.

“We know that one out of 12 people in Richmond have reoccurring mental health and substance use disorders,” he said. When you add the kinetic energy of being behind the wheel, Sawyer said, they’re capable “of doing great damage to themselves and others.”

He said he hopes to continue to build partnerships with Richmond’s behavioral health experts to address this issue in addition to the strong partnerships across various agencies in the city.

“You know we feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” Sawyer said. “It’s just a matter of being able to deliver on our commitments ... the goal that we’re trying to achieve, which is zero death and serious injury.”

