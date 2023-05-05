Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening in Monroe Ward.

Both Richmond and VCU police responded around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of West Main Street and North Madison Street, near the VCU School of Business.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or confirmed any specific detail beyond that a fatal crash occurred, but said that more information will be released Friday morning.

VCU sent text alerts starting just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday advising that West Main Street would be closed while police were on scene and that drivers should avoid the area. The street reopened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday.

That section of West Main is part of Richmond's High Injury Street Network, a group of roads identified in the city's Vision Zero plan as accounting for just 7% of road mileage in Richmond, but over 60% of serious or fatal crashes, according to data from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VCU Lt. Edgar Greer told the Times-Dispatch during a ride-along in March that the 300 block of West Main Street was a particular trouble spot, as drivers going down the hill as they head west often accelerate and then continue speeding as they enter the VCU campus area.

The crash, which occurred just a few blocks from where VCU student Mahrokh Khan was killed in January when he was struck by a vehicle near the Altria Theater, is the fourth fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Richmond in 2023, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. There were 10 in 2022.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.