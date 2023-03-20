Authorities on Monday released the name of a motorist killed in a crash in Dinwiddie County last week.

Just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at on Boydton Plank Road, near the Green Acres trailer park.

Markesse Baccari Dean, 21, of Dinwiddie was traveling north on Boydton Plank Road in a 2004 Volvo S60 when he made an unsafe lane change into a southbound traffic lane, according to a statement from VSP.

That lane change caused a head-on collision with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse being driven southbound by Monroy Marco Sagastume, 21, also of Dinwiddie.

Dean, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died of his injuries at the scene.

Sagastume and his passenger were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries that police called serious, but not life-threatening.

State police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

