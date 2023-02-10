Virginia State Police are investigating a report of a male jumping from the Varina-Enon bridge on Interstate 295 Friday morning.
The incident, reported at 8:41 a.m., is being investigated as a possible suicide, state police said.
Police said search efforts in the James River for the person's body are underway by Henrico County Fire & EMS, Chesterfield Fire & EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Varina-Enon bridge, which opened in 2010, is at the boundary separating Henrico and Chesterfield counties. It is approximately 150 feet high.
From the Archives: Sharp's Island in the James River and its residents
Sharp’s Island in the James River, is part of a unique archipelago of islands adjacent to Mayo and Vauxhall islands close to the 14th Street Bridge. The area marks the convergence of a fall zone and tidewater sections of the James River. Historically, a variety of activities have taken place on the islands, including commercial fishing operations during spring shad season and granite quarrying for construction of bridges and retaining walls. In the 1950s, the islands had residents as well.
The house survived on the island for 75 years. It was purchased in 1970 by Richmond architect Henry Tenser Jr. for about $1,500. After the house was damaged beyond repair by flooding, Tenser decided to burn the house down instead of deal with the undertaking of demolishing it. With three matches, a can of kerosene and permission from the Richmond Fire Bureau, the house on Sharp's Island, built around 1895, washed away in ashes.
Mark Bowes (804) 649-6450
@RTDMarkBowes on Twitter