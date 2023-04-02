Three people were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries following a Sunday morning fire in Highland Springs.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico County firefighters arrived at a one-story house in the 200 block of Wren Road to find it heavily engulfed in fire, with two adults and two children outside, according to Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

One individual was treated at the scene, and the others were taken to the hospital with fire-related injuries, Reynolds said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.