Traffic alert: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle, truck crash on Hungary Road

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle in Henrico County.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of Hungary Road west of Woodmand Road on Monday afternoon. Westbound lanes were closed as the scene was investigated.

Henrico County police said motorists should find an alternate route. 

